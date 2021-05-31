Life-Size Freedom Gundam Statue's Opening Ceremony Posted

The official Gundam YouTube channel began streaming a video on Monday showing the opening ceremony for the life-size Freedom Gundam statue in Shanghai from last Friday. The opening ceremony includes the concert by T.M. Revolution ( Takanori Nishikawa ) and the announcement of the new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative. (The below videos are not available in Japan, but can be viewed in Japan on the official Japanese Gundam YouTube channel.)

The channel also began streaming a teaser for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime next year, and it will have several parts. Headlining the initiative is the previously announced film project (confirmed as being in production now) that serves as a sequel to the television series. The staff, led by returning director Mitsuo Fukuda , will announce the opening date and other details in the future.

The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game. The staff will announce more details in the future.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga (pictured above) will launch in Japan and overseas in July as a new Mobile Suit Variation project. The story is set in Cosmic Era 72, during what would become known as the "lost two years" between the two wars. Some call it the time of "peace on thin ice," while others call it the "brief respite before the next turmoil." The story follows 17-year-old mobile suit pilot Tatsumi Hōri, 19-year-old commander Miyabi Oto Kiō, 18-year-old Coordinator pilot Ken Norland Suse, and others who risk their lives in an hollow unit known as ODR.

The story is credited to SOW , and Atsushi Soga is drawing the manga. Kogado Studio is designing the characters, and Junichi Akutsu ( Astrays ) is designing the mecha . Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine will launch the manga on July 26. The Gundam.info portal site will start presenting the manga overseas in July.