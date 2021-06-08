1st of 2 "final chapter" live-action films opened in Japan on April 23

Netflix is listing that it will begin streaming Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , the first of two 'final chapter' films in the live-action film series based on Nobuhiro Watsuki 's Rurouni Kenshin manga, on June 18 in the United States. Netflix began streaming a trailer in English, Japanese, German, Spanish, and French on its service.

Netflix Asia will also begin streaming the film in Asia on June 18.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final opened on April 23. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning , the second of the two films, opened on June 4. The films were originally slated to open on July 3 and August 7 last year, but were delayed to this year due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Both films took the top two spots at the Japanese box office this past weekend, making Rurouni Kenshin the first franchise to take the top two spots at the Japanese box office in the same weekend.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final has earned a cumulative total of about 3.451 billion yen (about US$31.60 million) and has sold over 2.45 million tickets. The film ranked at #2 and earned 745 million yen (about US$6.9 million) in its opening weekend.

Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final has an original story that differs from the story in the manga. The film centers on the story from the manga's "Jinchū" arc, which features Kenshin's conflict with the mysterious weapons dealer Enishi. Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning tells the story of how Kenshin got his cross-shaped scar. Kasumi Arimura plays the character Tomoe Yukishiro in the films. Tomoe was Kenshin's wife during his days as the assassin Battōsai, and her story ties into Kenshin's iconic X-shaped scar. Kenshin and Tomoe's relationship was previously portrayed in the Rurouni Kenshin: Trust & Betrayal original video anime ( OVA ) project.

Riku Ōnishi is the only new cast member among the five main cast members, replacing Kaito Ōyagi as Yahiko Myojin. The returning cast includes Takeru Satoh as Kenshin Himura, Emi Takei as Kaoru Kamiya, Munetaka Aoki as Sanosuke Sagara, and Yū Aoi as Megumi Takani. Yosuke Eguchi also returns as Hajime Saitō. Yusuke Iseya and Tao Tsuchiya reprise their roles from the previous film as Aoshi Shinomori and Misao Makimachi, respectively.

Mackenyu plays antagonist Enishi Yukishiro in the films. Enishi operates a black market arms company on the Chinese mainland, and manipulated Shishio through the sale of weapons and a warship to him. Issei Takahashi , Nijirō Murakami , and Masanobu Andou play the characters Katsura Kogorō, Okita Sōji, and Takasugi Shinsaku, respectively, in the Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Beginning film.

Keishi Ōtomo returned to direct the films. The rock band ONE OK ROCK returned to perform the theme song "Renegade" for the films.

Update: Warner Bros. Japan confirmed with ANN that the June 18 listing on Netflix U.S. for the film is correct.

Update 2: Warner Bros. Japan also confirmed with ANN that the film will stream globally outside of Japan.

Source: Netflix