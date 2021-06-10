Netflix Announces Exception Anime Based on New Story by Novelist/Director Otsuichi with Character Designs by Yoshitaka Amano

Netflix announced on Thursday during its Geeked Week livestream that it will stream a new space horror anime series titled Exception. The series is based on a new story by novelist and film director Hirotaka Adachi (also known as " Otsuichi "), and it will feature character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano . Yūzō is directing the series.

Netflix describes the story:

In the distant future, human beings have been forced to leave earth and migrate to another galaxy. An advanced team of spacecraft arrives at a planet that is to be terraformed. Each member of the team is output by a biological 3D printer.

Netflix had announced in February 2020 that it was partnering with several creators including Otsuichi ( Stare film, Goth, Calling You, Zoo ) to expand its anime lineup.