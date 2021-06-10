News
Netflix Announces Exception Anime Based on New Story by Novelist/Director Otsuichi with Character Designs by Yoshitaka Amano
posted on by Alex Mateo
Yūzō to direct space horror anime series
Netflix announced on Thursday during its Geeked Week livestream that it will stream a new space horror anime series titled Exception. The series is based on a new story by novelist and film director Hirotaka Adachi (also known as "Otsuichi"), and it will feature character designs by Final Fantasy's Yoshitaka Amano. Yūzō is directing the series.
Netflix describes the story:
In the distant future, human beings have been forced to leave earth and migrate to another galaxy. An advanced team of spacecraft arrives at a planet that is to be terraformed. Each member of the team is output by a biological 3D printer.
Netflix had announced in February 2020 that it was partnering with several creators including Otsuichi (Stare film, Goth, Calling You, Zoo) to expand its anime lineup.
Sources: Netflix Geeked Week livestream, Netflix Geeked's Twitter account
