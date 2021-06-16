News
Nintendo Releases Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Device in November
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Device has original Legend of Zelda, Zelda II, Link's Awakening GBA, VERMIN
Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it will produce a Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda handheld device that will include the games The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Game Boy Version), and a new edition of VERMIN starring Link. The device will also have a clock and timer themed after the games that are also completely playable.
The device will ship on November 12.
Nintendo previously released a Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. device that shipped last November.