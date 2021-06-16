Nintendo Releases Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Device in November

Device has original Legend of Zelda , Zelda II , Link's Awakening GBA, VERMIN

Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it will produce a Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda handheld device that will include the games The Legend of Zelda , Zelda II: The Adventure of Link , The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Game Boy Version), and a new edition of VERMIN starring Link. The device will also have a clock and timer themed after the games that are also completely playable.

The device will ship on November 12.

Nintendo previously released a Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. device that shipped last November.