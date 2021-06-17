Edia Announces Crowdfunding for Valis Games' Switch Port

Mobile game developer Edia announced on Tuesday that it is planning to launch a crowdfunding campaign on the Japanese website Makuake to support a Switch port of Telenet Japan's Valis platformer games. The project celebrates the series' 35th anniversary. Edia did not reveal a date for the start of the crowdfunding campaign.

The company is offering backers such incentives as having their names in the games' credits, t-shirts, mugs, a book of the original games' designs and other production materials, and a copy of the original PC Engine software signed by the heroine Yūko's voice actress Sumi Shimamoto .

Edia did not reveal which of the Valis games would receive a port, but the project's website has information entries for the first four Valis games, as well as SD Valis and Super Valis Akaki Tsuki no Otome .

The platformer games star a high school student protagonist who wields the titular sword Valis. Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Valis ( Mugen Senshi Valis ) , the first game in the series, debuted for PC-88 and MSX systems on 1986, and had a 1992 PC Engine remake. Sunrise produced a short promotional anime for the game in 1987. Hideaki Anno of later Evangelion fame directed the short, with Project A-Ko director Katsuhiko Nishijima as character designer and animation director.

