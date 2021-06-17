News
Edia Announces Crowdfunding for Valis Games' Switch Port

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
35th anniversary for games that inspired anime short by Sunrise, Evangelion's Hideaki Anno

Mobile game developer Edia announced on Tuesday that it is planning to launch a crowdfunding campaign on the Japanese website Makuake to support a Switch port of Telenet Japan's Valis platformer games. The project celebrates the series' 35th anniversary. Edia did not reveal a date for the start of the crowdfunding campaign.

The company is offering backers such incentives as having their names in the games' credits, t-shirts, mugs, a book of the original games' designs and other production materials, and a copy of the original PC Engine software signed by the heroine Yūko's voice actress Sumi Shimamoto.

Edia did not reveal which of the Valis games would receive a port, but the project's website has information entries for the first four Valis games, as well as SD Valis and Super Valis Akaki Tsuki no Otome.

The platformer games star a high school student protagonist who wields the titular sword Valis. Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Valis (Mugen Senshi Valis), the first game in the series, debuted for PC-88 and MSX systems on 1986, and had a 1992 PC Engine remake. Sunrise produced a short promotional anime for the game in 1987. Hideaki Anno of later Evangelion fame directed the short, with Project A-Ko director Katsuhiko Nishijima as character designer and animation director.

Sources: PR Times, Valis 35th anniversary project's website, The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

