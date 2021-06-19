Funimation Expands Streaming Service to Colombia, Chile, Peru

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its Latin American service to Colombia, Chile, and Peru. The service is already available as a "web-only preview," and will expand next month on various other platforms where Funimation is available.

Funimation expanded to Mexico and Brazil with Spanish and Portuguese subtitles and dubs in December. It later made Spanish and Portuguese language options available in English-speaking territories.

Funimation announced the service's expansion to Mexico and Brazil at its FunimationCon 2020 online event in July 2020.

The streaming service is currently available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Its content is also available in Australia and New Zealand, previously through AnimeLab , but recently beginning a transition process to rebrand as Funimation in those territories. ( Funimation transitioned its titles to AnimeLab in Australia and New Zealand in January 2020, after shutting down its FunimationNow service in those territories.)

Sony 's Funimation Global Group recently announced in December that it will acquire Crunchyroll for a purchase price of US$1.175 billion.

