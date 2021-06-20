Ryūhei Tamura's Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

This year's 30th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Ryūhei Tamura 's Hard-Boiled Cop and Dolphin ( Shakunetsu no Nirai Kanai ) manga. The manga's fifth and final volume will ship in October.

The manga debuted in last year's 30th issue of the magazine, which shipped in June 2020. Viz Media and MANGA Plus are both publishing the manga in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Meet hard-boiled cop Boyle Samejima. He's just been assigned to the remote Ogasawara Islands. There he finds coworkers, a mysterious young girl and a dolphin for a partner?! Cop x girl x ocean! Welcome to the craziest hard-boiled cop story you'll ever read!

Shueisha published the manga's third volume on April 2, and will publish the fourth volume in Japan on July 2.

Tamura drew the Beelzebub manga in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2009 to 2014, and drew the four-volume Hungry Marie manga from February to October 2017. Viz Media published the first three chapters in English in its digital Weekly Shonen Jump as part of its "Jump Start" initiative. Beelzebub inspired a television anime series in 2011-2012.

