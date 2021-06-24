Backflip!! Rhythmic Gymnastics Anime Gets Film

Announcement trailer streamed

The official website for the Bakuten!! ( Backflip!! ) original television anime announced on Friday that the series is getting an anime film. An official website opened for the film, and it streamed an announcement trailer:

The show premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block on April 8. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The 12th and final epsiode aired on Friday.

The anime, which is set in Miyagi prefecture, is one of three anime projects part of the larger "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." initiative aimed at promoting Miyagi, Iwate, and Fukushima (the other two anime projects are Misaki no Mayoiga and Hula Fulla Dance ). The "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." is in remembrance of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago.

The anime is set in Miyagi prefecture's Iwanuma city, and centers on a high school rhythmic gymnastics team. The anime follows Shōtarō Futaba, who is fascinated by gymnastics after seeing it in his third year of middle school, and joins the rhythmic gymnastics team of his new high school Sōshūkan High School, nicknamed "Ao High." He makes a friend with his schoolmate Ryōya Misato, who earned fame as a gymnast during middle school.

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi ( The Great Passage , Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) directed the anime at ZEXCS . Toshizo Nemoto ( Log Horizon season 2, Macross Delta , Last Hope ) was in charge of series composition and scripts. My Little Monster manga creator Robico drew the original character designs, while Yūki Shibata ( Kimi ni Todoke 2nd Season , Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene , After the Rain ) drew the character designs for animation, and was also the chief animation director. Fumiaki Kouta was the animation director for the rhythmic gymnastics. Yuki Hayashi composed the music. The band Centimillimental perform the opening theme song "Seishun no Enbu" (The Dance of Youth), and wacci perform the ending theme song "Anata ga Iru" (You Are Here).

Kei Sakuraba is drawing a manga adaptation, which premiered in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine on January 22.