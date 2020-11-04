noitaminA Reveals Bakuten!! Rhythmic Gymnastics Anime for April 2021

Fuji TV unveiled on Thursday a new original television anime titled Bakuten!! (Backflip!!) that will premiere in its notaminA anime block next April. The anime, which is set in Miyagi prefecture, joins Misaki no Mayoiga and Hula Fulladance as part of a larger initiative to promote Miyagi, Iwate, and Fukushima, respectively. The "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." is in remembrance of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago.

The anime is set in Miyagi prefecture's Iwanuma city, and centers on a high school rhythmic gymnastics team. The anime follows Shōtarō Futaba, who is fascinated by gymnastics after seeing it in his third year of middle school, and joins the rhythmic gymnastics team of his new high school Sōshūkan High School, nicknamed "Ao High." He makes a friend with his schoolmate Ryōya Misato, who earned fame for as a gymnast during middle school.

Toshimasa Kuroyanagi ( The Great Passage , Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) is directing the anime at ZEXCS . Toshizo Nemoto ( Log Horizon season 2, Macross Delta , Last Hope ) is in charge of series composition and scripts. My Little Monster manga creator Robico is drawing the original character designs, while Yūki Shibata ( Kimi ni Todoke 2nd Season , Magical Sisters Yoyo & Nene , After the Rain ) is drawing the character designs for animation, and is also the chief animation director.

The cast includes:

