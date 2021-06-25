Shonen Jump+ Gets Reality Show to Find 'Next Star Manga Creator'

8-episode net show debuts next Friday with winner getting 5 million yen, serializaion, book in print, anime adaptation

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website unveiled MILLION TAG , a new "battle audition" show for discovering "the next star manga creator," on Friday. The eight-episode program will debut on the official YouTube channel for Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine next Friday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EDT).

The program will follow six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, as they compete in four challenges. (One of the teams has a manga writer and a manga artist instead of one creator.) The winning manga creator will receive a prize of 5 million yen (about US$45,000), the opportunity to serialize their manga on Shonen Jump+ , a compiled book volume of that manga, and an anime adaptation of the manga.

The program's emcees are the comedy trio YONSENTOSHIN and voice actress Ayane Sakura . The guest judges in the final challenge include Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku creator Yūji Kaku .

