Shonen Jump+ Gets Reality Show to Find 'Next Star Manga Creator'
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ manga website unveiled MILLION TAG, a new "battle audition" show for discovering "the next star manga creator," on Friday. The eight-episode program will debut on the official YouTube channel for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine next Friday, July 2 at 6:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EDT).
The program will follow six teams, each with a prospective manga creator and a Shueisha manga editor, as they compete in four challenges. (One of the teams has a manga writer and a manga artist instead of one creator.) The winning manga creator will receive a prize of 5 million yen (about US$45,000), the opportunity to serialize their manga on Shonen Jump+, a compiled book volume of that manga, and an anime adaptation of the manga.
The program's emcees are the comedy trio YONSENTOSHIN and voice actress Ayane Sakura. The guest judges in the final challenge include Chainsaw Man creator Tatsuki Fujimoto and Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku creator Yūji Kaku.
Sources: Shonen Jump+, Oricon