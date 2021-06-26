Yoriko Mizushiri's Otawamure Wins VR Animation Competition at World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb 2021

Yoriko Mizushiri's Otawamure animated film won the VR Animation Competition prize at the World Festival of Animated Film – Animafest Zagreb 2021 event in Croatia on June 12.

Animafest describes the Otawamure :

This VR experience asks the question: “What is a positive interaction in a virtual space?” In Otawamure, you can experience many kinds of fantastical interactions that are impossible in the real world.

Kodansha VR Lab produced the film. Mizushiri wrote the script and was the storyboard artist. Kengo Tokusashi composed the music. CAI Inc. , Takashi Seki , Masaki Takenaga, Ryukai Arakawa, Opus Studio Inc., Mateo Juvera, Omar Espinosa, and Haruka Ishida were the animators.

The Kampung Ayu, Ossa Film, and Suwe Ora Jamu-produced Replacements animated film by Jonathan Hagar won a special mention in the VR Animation Competition category. The work was a collaboration between staff in Japan, Germany, and Indonesia.

Thanks to Jordan Scott for the news tip.

Source: Animafest Zagreb's website