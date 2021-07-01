Report: Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Game Topped US$100 Million Faster Than Pokémon Go Did

Game launched on June 10

Mobile app data analysis organization Sensor Tower reported on Wednesday that Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds , Netmarble 's smartphone game based on Level 5 's Ni no Kuni game series, reached over US$100 million in revenue during its first 11 days. The game reached this milestone faster than Niantic 's Pokémon GO , which did so in 12 days.

Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds is currently available in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. As pictured in the above chart, the game ranks as the top grossing RPG worldwide between June 10-20.

During Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds' first 11 days, the title ranked at #2 in terms of worldwide mobile game revenue with about US$101.3 million. Japan accounted for about 45% of this number with approximately US$45.6 million in revenue. South Korea accounted for about 35%, and Taiwan represented about 15.7%. The #1 title was Tencent 's Honor of Kings . Sensor Tower noted that outside of China, Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds tops the list of game revenue.

Genshin Impact and Lineage 2 Revolution took 13 days to hit $100 million.

The game launched for iOS an Android devices in Japan on June 10.

The story's main character is a beta tester for "Project N," a virtual reality game developed by "Ichi no Kuni's" Mirai Company. The world of "Project N" is known as "Ni no Kuni." The MMORPG features real-time hack-and-slash gameplay for both player vs. enemy and player vs. player modes. The game has five character classes: Rogue, Destroyer, Witch, Engineer, and Swordsman. The development staff of Netmarble 's MMORPG Lineage 2: Revolution are developing the game using Unreal Engine 4.

Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds retains the series' signature animated aesthetic. Gameplay revolves around a player-based community called a "kingdom" that will allow players to cooperate, compete, and establish guilds. Players can also gather about 100 spirits known as "Imazen" to train them.

Level 5 debuted the fantasy role-playing game Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch for the PlayStation 3 in Japan in 2011, after a Ni no Kuni : Shikkoku no Madōshi game for Nintendo DS in 2010 and a game for Japanese phones. Namco Bandai Games then released Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch outside Japan in 2013. The RPG features cut scenes from Studio Ghibli .

A remastered version of Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch launched for PlayStation 4 and PC in September 2019, and the original Ni no Kuni : Wrath of the White Witch game's Switch version launched on the same day.

Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom game on Switch as Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - Prince's Edition physically and digitally on September 17 in the Americas and Europe

Source: Sensor Tower (Craig Chapple) via Yaraon!