Pokémon GO Smartphone Game Surpasses US$5 Billion in Lifetime Revenue

Mobile app data analysis organization Sensor Tower reported on Tuesday that Niantic 's Pokémon GO smartphone game has surpassed US$5 billion in lifetime revenue. The game has achieved approximately 632 million downloads since its launch in July 2016.

Google Play purchases accounted for US$2.7 billion of Pokémon GO's earnings and purchases on the App Store accounted for US$2.4 billion. Players in the United States generated the highest amount of revenue for the game with US$1.9 billion, making up 36.6% of its earnings. Japan ranks #2 in revenue generated with 32% and Germany ranks #3 with 5.4%. The United States achieved the highest number of downloads for the game, followed by Brazil and India.

Pokémon GO earned US$641.6 million in the first half of 2021, achieving a 34% growth from the first half of 2020.

Sensor Tower reported in January 2019 that the smartphone game earned an estimated US$795 million worldwide in 2018, about a 35% increase over its revenue from 2017.

Sensor Tower reported on June 30 that Netmarble 's Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds smartphone game reached over US$100 million in revenue during its first 11 days, reaching the milestone a day faster than Pokémon GO .

Source: Sensor Tower (Craig Chapple)