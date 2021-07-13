Naruto, My Hero Academia, Sailor Moon Stage Plays to Stream in August

Streams available in U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Singapore.

Live Viewing Japan announced on Wednesday that it will stream three "2.5D" stage play programs from August 6 to August 26, including Live Spectacle Naruto , My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage , and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon : The Musical Nogizaka46 ver. 2019 . Tickets are available on the company's website for viewers in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and Singapore.

Live Spectacle Naruto ran in 2015. My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage ran in 2019. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon : The Musical Nogizaka46 ver. 2019 is a 2019 run of a stage play that originally ran in 2018.

"2.5D" is a term used for stage plays that mostly adapt anime, manga, and game properties.