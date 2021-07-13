Toho Reports 46% Increase in Box Office Earnings in 1st Half of 2021

Box office is still 44% down from pre-COVID-19 2019

Film distributor TOHO announced its earnings report for the first half of 2021, which records total box office earnings at its theaters of 21.022 billion yen (about US$190 million) for that period. The figure is a 46% increase from last year's earnings over the same time period, but still represents a 44% decrease from 2019, showing the effects of theater closures and other business halting at the height of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic last year. The period's earnings includes films that TOHO did not distribute but still screened at its theaters in Japan.

TOHO 's sales department recorded 35.646 billion yen (about US$323 million) for the first half of 2021, 4.25 times higher than last year, but still 13% less than 2019. The number is the revenue of all TOHO -distributed films in Japan, even those that screened at other theaters.

TOHO 's 2020 fiscal year earnings report showed a decrease of 27% from 2019, with a 59.9% decrease in net income. However, the company also recorded earnings of 12.87 billion yen (about US$118 million) for its anime production business in 2020, a 26% increase from the previous year.