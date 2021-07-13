News
Toho Reports 46% Increase in Box Office Earnings in 1st Half of 2021

Box office is still 44% down from pre-COVID-19 2019

Film distributor TOHO announced its earnings report for the first half of 2021, which records total box office earnings at its theaters of 21.022 billion yen (about US$190 million) for that period. The figure is a 46% increase from last year's earnings over the same time period, but still represents a 44% decrease from 2019, showing the effects of theater closures and other business halting at the height of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic last year. The period's earnings includes films that TOHO did not distribute but still screened at its theaters in Japan.

TOHO's sales department recorded 35.646 billion yen (about US$323 million) for the first half of 2021, 4.25 times higher than last year, but still 13% less than 2019. The number is the revenue of all TOHO-distributed films in Japan, even those that screened at other theaters.

TOHO's 2020 fiscal year earnings report showed a decrease of 27% from 2019, with a 59.9% decrease in net income. However, the company also recorded earnings of 12.87 billion yen (about US$118 million) for its anime production business in 2020, a 26% increase from the previous year.

Source: Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)

