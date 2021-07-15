Bloody Monday's Kōji Megumi's Kangibanka Manga Ends

Manga's 4th, final volume ships on September 16

Kōji Megumi ( Bloody Monday ) ended Kangibanka , his manga based on Shōgo Imamura's Jinkan novel in this year's 33rd issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on Wednesday.

Megumi had revealed last Friday that he had finished drawing the manga's final chapter.

Megumi launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in November 2020. The manga's third compiled book volume shipped on Thursday, and the fourth and final volume will ship on September 16.

Jinkan tells the story of the historical figure Matsunaga Hisahide, often portrayed as one of the most villainous figures in Japan's Sengoku period. The book tells Matsunaga's rise from poverty into one of the warlords competing for supremacy in Japan, until his eventual suicide after his defeat at the hands of Oda Nobunaga. The novel was nominated for the Naoki Prize for literature.

Kodansha Comics published all 11 volumes of Megumi's Bloody Monday manga. Megumi drew the Bloody Monday Season 2: Pandora no Hako and Bloody Monday: Last Season sequels.

Megumi and Meebu launched the Acma:Game manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2013, and ended it in 2017 with 22 volumes. Megumi and writer Sora Karin launched the This Man: Sono Kao o Mita Mono ni wa Shi o (This Man: Death to Those Who See That Face) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in April 2018, and ended it in 2019 with five volumes.