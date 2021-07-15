Tokyopop Licenses Ayako Noda's Double Manga

1st volume debuts digitally in September, physically on January 25

Tokyopop confirmed with ANN on Thursday that it has licensed Ayako Noda's Double manga, and it will release the first volume digitally in September and physically on January 25.

Barnes and Noble's listing for the manga describes the story:

Yuujin Kamoshima and Takara Takarada are fellow actors in the same theater troupe who live next door to one another, with similar day to day lives. Though they aren't exactly close friends, when Yuujin is cast as Takara's double, he sees first hand his extraordinary acting skills and is blown away. From that moment on, he's determined to help him succeed and support him in his dream of becoming a world renowned actor, even if Yuujin has to be in his shadow. But as the acting world begins to take notice, that's easier said than done...

The manga debuted on Hero's Inc.'s Flat Hero's website in January 2019. The manga's fourth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 13.

The manga won the Excellence Award at the 23rd Japan Media Arts Festival in 2020.

futekiya has licensed three of Noda's boys' love manga under the pen name Niboshiko Arai: Inga no Sakana, Gatapishi, and Adana wo Kure.

Sources: Email correspondence, Barnes and Noble, Amazon