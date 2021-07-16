Chōyaku Hyakunin Isshu: Uta Koi Manga's Creator Kei Sugita Teases Return

Sugita had taken break due to medical treatment

Kei Sugita teased on Twitter on Thursday that their Chōyaku Hyakunin Isshu: Uta Koi historical josei manga series would return. Sugita had revealed that they had taken a break due to medical treatment. Before Thursday, Sugita had not posted on Twitter since January 2016.

The manga tells a "super-loose interpretation" of the Hyakunin Isshu anthology of poems that were written between the 7th and 13th centuries in Japan. The anthology features 100 romantic poems from 100 different poets such as The Tale of Genji's Murasaki Shikibu . The poems are also used as the basis for the traditional Japanese card game karuta .

The manga debuted in August 2010. Media Factory published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in May 2014.

The manga inspired the Utakoi television anime, which premiered in July 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime.

Sugita also wrote the spin-off Uta Hen manga in Media Factory 's Monthly Comic Gene manga anthology, which premiered in April 2016.

