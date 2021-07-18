'Anime no Tane' Animator Training Program Reveals 4 Projects for 2021

The Japanese government's Agency of Cultural Affairs announced on July 12 the four studios that will participate in the latest round of its " Anime no Tane " program to train young animators.

The studios Imagica Digitalscape, Studio Elle , Production +h. , and Lesprit will each produce an animation project from seven to 10 minutes in length. The works will aim to raise the skill level of existing animators, and educate aspiring animators.

The details of the works are as follows:

Studio: Imagica Digitalscape

Title: "Tenjin" (temporary title)

Director: Noriyuki Fukuda

Producer: Tomoya Iwasawa

Training Target: In-between animators, key animators, 3DCG animators

Studio: Studio Elle

Title: "Rockin' Oyone" (temporary title)

Director: Akira Shigino

Producer: Suguru Shakagōri

Training Target: In-between animators, key animators, production advancement, producers

Studio: Production +h.

Title: "Uchū Camper Chicchi" (temporary title)

Director: Masatsugu Arakawa

Producer: Fuminori Honda

Training Target: In-between animators, key animators, producers

Studio: Lesprit

Title: "Kirakira Kirari☆" (temporary title)

Director: Tomohiro Tsukimisato

Producer: Kanako Shimizu

Training Target: In-between animators, key animators, producers

The Agency of Cultural Affairs announced the project last year, and last year's project featured four works.

The initiative is the latest iteration of the Agency of Cultural Affairs' "Young Animator Training Project," which aims to train young animators on-the-job. The agency launched that project in 2010 under the " Anime Mirai " name, with the aim of fostering the growth of domestic animation studios, and tackling the concern that more of the Japanese animation process is being outsourced overseas. The project was later renamed to Anime Tamago . The project has spawned such works as Little Witch Academia , Death Billiards (which inspired the Death Parade television anime), and Ongaku Shōjo .