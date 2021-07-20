Netflix to Add Games to Subscription at No Extra Cost

Starting with mobile games in larger push into gaming for streaming company

Netflix revealed in its second-quarter earnings report on Tuesday that it will add games to its subscription service "at no additional cost similar to films and series." The company added, "Initially, we'll be primarily focused on games for mobile devices." This is part of a larger push into games by the company, after announcing last week that it has hired former Electronic Arts and Oculus executive Mike Verdu as vice president of game development.

Netflix did not reveal which games it will add, or when they will launch.

Some of Netflix 's previous original programming have experimented with interactivity. Most notably, Black Mirror Bandersnatch asked viewers in 2018 to make decisions for the main character leading into branching storylines, similar to an adventure game or visual novel. Netflix 's Stranger Things show has also inspired multiple games.

Netflix also reported lower than expected subscriber additions for the second quarter of 2021, but it also reported US$7.34 billion in revenue, higher than expectations.

