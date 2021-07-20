Satanophany Manga by Deathtopia's Yoshinobu Yamada Enters Final Stage

Manga about normal girl in prison full of murderous women launched in 2017

This year's 34th issue of Kodansha 's Young Magazine revealed on Monday that Yoshinobu Yamada 's Satanophany manga is entering the final stage of its story.

The manga is set in a world like ours, but where an illness known as Medusa Syndrome exists. This illness that haunts Japan turns normal girls into ruthless killers. The story centers on Chika, a normal, everyday girl who is suddenly whisked away from her life into Haguro Prison, an island prison for those suffering from Medusa Syndrome. Now Chika must find a way to survive in an environment of murderers.

Yamada launched the manga in Young Magazine in March 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on June 4. It will publish the 18th volume on August 5.

Yamada launched the Deathtopia manga in April 2014, and ended it in November 2016. Kodansha published eight volumes for the manga. Kodansha Comics published all eight volumes digitally in English.