My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's Manga Artist Updates Outlook After Cancer Diagnosis

Aigamo has stage I cancer with low possibility of metastasis

My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's manga artist Hiroyuki Aigamo revealed on Saturday that following her endometrial cancer diagnosis in December, she now has stage I cancer with low possibility of metastasis. She attributes her current health status to her January surgery and pathological diagnosis of her uterus. The cause has not been identified, and Aigamo is continuing follow-up and treatment of symptoms.

Aigamo added that it was initially hard to say that her post-operative recovery had been going well in the first two months after her surgery. She then recovered to the point where she can live a calm, daily life. However, it was still difficult for her to do desk work. If she felt sick, she would end up falling asleep for several days. Although she had been working on emails and office work, she found it hard to start the process of drawing manga.

Starting around June, Aigamo started her preparations to resume the manga's serialization and draw again, as long as her workload was light. However, per her doctor's orders to not overwork, she drew at a slow pace. She is anxious about her condition, but her doctor is examining her carefully and the OVERLAP department is watching over her with understanding of her situation.

Aigamo revealed her cancer diagnosis last December. She announced that the My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's manga would remain on a hiatus, which had started last October, so that she could rest and undergo surgery.

Aigamo launched the manga adaptation of Matsuri Akai and Tōzai 's My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's ( Assassin de Aru Ore no Status ga Yūsha Yori mo Akiraka ni Tsuyoi Nodaga ) novels on OVERLAP 's Comic Gardo website in July 2018, and OVERLAP published the manga's third volume in May 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it released the third volume in December 2020.

Akai began serializing the original story in the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in January 2017. OVERLAP published the first volume of the story in print with illustrations by Tōzai in November 2017, and the fourth volume shipped on February 25.