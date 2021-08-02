Toei Dissolves Coyote Anime Studio

Anime studio coyote announced on June 18 that its shareholder companies Toei and Toei Animation Music Publishing have decided to dissolve the company.

Toei , Toei Animation Music Publishing , and DLE Inc. established the joint venture coyote in 2017 to plan and produce original anime for Japan and other Asian markets. Toei originally had a 34% investment in the company, and both Toei Animation Music Publishing and DLE had a 33% investment in the venture. DLE Inc. divested its share of the company to the remaining two shareholders in April 2019, with Asahi Broadcasting acquiring DLE Inc. a month later.

coyote produced the Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune anime film, which opened in theaters in Japan on March 12.