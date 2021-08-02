News
Toei Dissolves Coyote Anime Studio
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Anime studio coyote announced on June 18 that its shareholder companies Toei and Toei Animation Music Publishing have decided to dissolve the company.
Toei, Toei Animation Music Publishing, and DLE Inc. established the joint venture coyote in 2017 to plan and produce original anime for Japan and other Asian markets. Toei originally had a 34% investment in the company, and both Toei Animation Music Publishing and DLE had a 33% investment in the venture. DLE Inc. divested its share of the company to the remaining two shareholders in April 2019, with Asahi Broadcasting acquiring DLE Inc. a month later.
coyote produced the Shimajirō to Sora Tobu Fune anime film, which opened in theaters in Japan on March 12.
Sources: coyote's website, Animation Business Journal (Tadashi Sudo)