Funimation Announces Scarlet Nexus Anime's English Dub, Cast

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Scarlet Nexus role-playing game on Thursday. The anime will also stream with Spanish and Portuguese dubs in Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, and Peru.

The English cast, which features voice actors from the game, includes:

Megan Shipman is directing the English dub . Victor Acosta is the lead ADR engineer, and Paul Cline , Geoff Bisente , and Olivia Harris are the assistant engineers. Katelyn Barr is writing the English script with Tyler Walker as supervisor. Neal Malley is the mix engineer.

The anime premiered on July 1. Funimation is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. Funimation streamed the first episode starting on June 18 after its summer 2021 preview livestream on YouTube .

Hiroyuki Nishimura (chief animation director and character designer for Deltora Quest , Kurokami The Animation , LBX ) is directing the anime at Sunrise , and is also credited for character design alongside Yuji Ito ( Phi-Brain - Puzzle of God episode animation director). Yoichi Kato ( Yōkai Watch ) and Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) are supervising and writing the series' scripts, and Akiko Inoue ( Duel Masters ) is also co-writing the scripts.

Osamu Tayama is the art director, while Nagisa Abe is the color key artist. Hitomi Itou is credited as the CG line director, and Tatsuya Shimano is credited as the CG modeling director. Hironori Anazawa is composing the music. Daichi Iseki is the compositing director of photography, while Masato Yoshitake is the editor. Yayoi Tateishi is the audio director.

Funimation describes the anime's story:

Solar calendar year 2020: grotesque organisms called Others have begun eating people. To take down this new enemy, the Other Suppression Force is formed. Saved by this elite team as a child, psychokinetic Yuito withstands the training to enlist. On the other hand, prodigy Kasane was scouted for her abilities. But Kasane's dreams tell her strange things, dragging the two into an unavoidable fate.

The Scarlet Nexus game launched on June 25 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . The game features 4K Ultra HD graphics for Xbox Series X, and it launched through Smart Delivery.

Former developers of the Tales of series, including Tales of Vesperia , developed the game. Code Vein producer Keita Iizuka is producing the game.

The game is set in "a futuristic Japanese landscape that combines inspirations from classic anime and western science fiction." Players will become protagonist Yuito Sumeragi and use psycho-kinetic abilities to combat the Others.

Source: Funimation ( Nicholas Friedman )



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.