Hirogare! Irotoridori Children's Program Mascots Ao, Kii Get Anime Shorts

NHK announced on Saturday that the mascots of its children's program Hirogare! Irotoridori will get a three-episode series of anime shorts titled Ao to Kii .

Ryunosuke Kamiki will star as the water fairy Ao and Fumi Nikaidō will star as the light fairy Kii. Additionally, Shigeru Chiba will voice the character Irotoridori. The anime will air at 9:00 a.m. on NHK on August 11-13.

Hirogare! Irotoridori is a "Sustainable Development Goals" educational children's program. The "Sustainable Development Goals" is a United Nations program that is "a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity." Hirogare! Irotoridori aims to educate children on the 17 goals within the program and how to help achieve those goals.

Sources: Comic Natalie, NHK