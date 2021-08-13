Animated Mario Shows' Actor Walker Boone Passes Away

Actor in The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3, Super Mario World was 76

Actor Walker Boone, whose real name is Theodore Nicoloff, passed away on January 29, 2021. He was 76.

Boone was the voice of Mario from The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World animated series.

Boone was born on May 4, 1944, Boone attended law school in Montreal, Quebec, and he also taught in London and Toronto. He has acted in multiple shows, including Star Trek: The Next Generation and Highlander: The Raven.

Captain Lou Albano, voice of Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Super Show passed away in October 2009. Danny Wells, voice of Luigi in The Super Mario Bros. Super Show passed away in November 2013. Tony Rosato , voice of Luigi in The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 and Super Mario World passed away in 2017. Charles Martinet is the current voice actor of Mario, Luigi, Wario, Waluigi, among other characters, in Nintendo 's video game franchise .

Sources: Aftercare, The Gamer (Cristina Alexander)