Shin Godzilla's Shinji Higuchi Compiles Thunderbirds: The Anniversary Episodes Into Film

A new teaser trailer for Thunderbirds 55/GoGo , the film compilation of Thunderbirds: The Anniversary Episodes for Japanese screening, revealed on Friday that Shin Godzilla director Shinji Higuchi is compiling the three episodes into a single film.

Thunderbirds 55/GoGo celebrates the franchise 's 55th anniversary, and will open in Japan in 2022. Thunderbirds: The Anniversary Episodes was a crowdfunded project to produce three episodes of Thunderbirds with much of the same staff as the original series. The episodes, produced from the audio of three previous 1960s audio plays for the franchise , debuted in 2015.

Thunderbirds originally aired in the United Kingdom in 1965. The series was remade into the Kagaku Kyujotai Techno Voyager television anime series in 1982, although Thunderbirds co-creators Gerry and Sylvia Anderson were not directly involved in the production. The English-dubbed version of the series was renamed to Thunderbirds 2086 .