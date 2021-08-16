News
Kindaichi's Shin Kibayashi Launches New Manga This Winter
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on August 12 that Shin Kibayashi and Rima Amamiya will launch a new manga temporarily titled Gifted in the magazine as well as on Kodansha and pixiv's Palcy manga app this coming winter. A storyboard draft of a chapter of the manga is already available on Kodansha's Days Neo website, which connects aspiring manga creators with professional editors.
Shin Kibayashi is a prolific writer who has written numerous manga under multiple pen names. Under his real name, he has written such manga as Kaze to Kaminari and Shima Kōsaku no Jiken-bo. Under his pseudonym of Tadashi Agi (which is a pen name for him and his sister Yuko Kibayashi), he is best known for the manga Drops of God. His other pseudonyms include Yuya Aoki (GetBackers), Ryō Ryūmon (Bloody Monday), Seimaru Amagi (Kindaichi Case Files original idea), and Yuma Ando (Psychometrer, Psychometrer Eiji, Sherlock Bones).
Under the pseudonym Hiroaki Igano, he collaborated with Kaya Tsukiyama on the The Knight in the Area soccer manga, and is collaborating with Tsukiyama again on the new manga iCONTACT, which will launch in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on August 25.
Source: Nakayoshi's Twitter account