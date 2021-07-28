The Knight in the Area Manga Duo to Launch New iCONTACT Soccer Manga

Manga about agile but inaccurate middle school player to start on August 25

This year's 35th issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine revealed on Wednesday that Hiroaki Igano and Kaya Tsukiyama are once again collaborating on a new manga titled iCONTACT that will launch in the magazine's 39th issue on August 25.

The manga centers on Shishi Sakurazaka, a soccer player in his third year of middle school. He has speed that puts dedicated track runners to shame, but has no talent for shooting a goal, which has led to him being an eternal benchwarmer. But one day, while playing an online soccer game, he meets a genius gamer.

Kodansha 's Neo Days website previously listed a new manga by Tsukiyama that would launch in Weekly Shōnen Magazine this summer.

Igano and Tsukiyama most notable previously collaborated on The Knight in the Area , another soccer manga. That manga launched in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2006, and ended in 2017. Kodansha published the manga's 57th and final compiled book volume in 2017. The spinoff manga Area no Kishi Bangai-hen: Enokō Early Days about the high school days of Coach Iwaki debuted in 2007, and Kodansha 's Manga Box app released the series. The original manga also inspired a four-panel gag comedy manga. A television anime adaptation premiered in 2012, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Tsukiyama and Igano also collaborated on the Kami-sama no Koibito manga, which launched in March 2019, and ended in February 2020.

Igano's other pseudonyms include Yuya Aoki ( GetBackers ), Tadashi Agi ( The Drops of God ), Ryō Ryūmon ( Bloody Monday ), Seimaru Amagi ( Kindaichi Case Files original idea), and Yuma Ando ( Psychometrer , Psychometrer Eiji , Sherlock Bones ).