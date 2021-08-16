Natsumegu Seiju's Kowloon Sōsa Kaikiroku Manga Ends in October

Manga set in Hong Kong's Kowloon walled city launched last November

The September issue of Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita magazine revealed on August 6 that Natsumegu Seiju 's Kowloon Sōsa Kaikiroku manga will end in its next chapter, which will appear in the magazine's November issue in October.

The manga centers on Torii, a Japanese citizen who arrives in Hong Kong's Kowloon Walled City for a certain reason. Getting lost within the enclave until after dark, he meets a man named Sharaku who asks him if he's Japanese. Sharaku then proceeds to kidnap Torii, and he becomes involved in a mysterious incident.

Seiju launched the manga in Mystery Bonita in November 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume on May 14.

Seven Seas Entertainment released all three volumes of Seiju's Ghost Diary ( Kaidan Nikki ) manga. Seiju began the series in July 2014 in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh . Kadokawa shipped three volumes for the series.