Enish Unveils Attack on Titan: Brave Order Cooperative Smartphone Game

Players join Scouts to take down Titans cooperatively with other players

Game developer Enish announced on Thursday that it is developing a new smartphone game in the Attack on Titan franchise titled Attack on Titan : Brave Order . Enish will release the game for iOS and Android devices.

The game will have players join the Scout Corps alongside Eren and Mikasa, and take down Titans cooperatively alongside other players.

DeNA released KAYAC 's Attack on Titan TACTICS tactical role-playing smartphone game for iOS and Android devices in English in September 2019, and the game ended service in August 2020.

Mobage released the first Shingeki no Kyojn ( Attack on Titan ) smartphone game in 2012. The Shingeki no Kyojin -Hangeki no Tsubasa- ( Attack on Titan : The Wings of Counterattack) smartphone game launched on the GREE mobile platform in 2013. The Shingeki no Kyoujin -Jiyū he no Hōkō- ( Attack on Titan -Call for Freedom-) smartphone game then launched through Mobage in 2014.

Source: PR Times via Gematsu