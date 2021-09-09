Fate/Grand Carnival Comedy OVA's Video Previews '2nd Season,' Ending Song

The official website for Fate/Grand Carnival , the two-volume original video anime project for the Fate/Grand Order game, began streaming a promotional video for the anime's "2nd Season" on Wednesday. The video previews the anime's ending theme song "Wonderful Carnival" by Masaaki Endoh .

The 30-minute "1st Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD went on sale on June 2. The 30-minute "2nd Season" Blu-ray Disc and DVD was originally slated to ship on August 25, but was delayed twice due to production issues, and will now ship on October 13.

As Carnival Phantasm parodied Tsukihime and Fate/stay night characters, Fate/Grand Carnival parodies many of the character relationships and stories from Fate/Grand Order .

Akira Sekine is playing Ritsuka Fujimaru. Most of the other cast members are reprising their roles from the various Fate/Grand Order and Fate projects:

Many of the staff members also worked on the similar Carnival Phantasm project:

In addition, Ayumi Miyakoshi is directing the art, and Mio Takekawa is the color key artist. Tomoyuki Kunii is the compositing director of photography.