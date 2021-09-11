A Man and His Cat Manga Gets Game

The eighth compiled book volume of Umi Sakurai 's A Man and His Cat ( Oji-sama to Neko ) manga revealed on Friday that the manga is inspiring a video game adaptation. The volume did not announce any other details, but revealed the below preview illustration.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and is releasing it in English. The company describes the manga:

In the pet shop he calls home, a chubby, homely cat whiles away the hours listening to coos of delight from potential pet parents...but he knows it's not him they're fussing over. Even as his price drops with each passing day, no one spares the kitty a glance. Having all but given up on life, the feline dejectedly awaits his first birthday, when he'll officially be past his sell-by date. So when an older gentleman comes into the shop and wants to take him home, the kitten himself is most shocked of all! Will the man and the cat find what they're looking for...in each other?

Sakurai launched the manga in 2017. Square Enix Manga and Books published the third volume in English on January 26. The manga inspired a live-action television series that premiered on January 1.

