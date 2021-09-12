Live-Action Hakuōki Series Reveals Visual, 7 More Cast Members

10-episode series premieres in January 2022

The staff for the live-action series of Otomate 's Hakuōki otome game franchise revealed a visual and seven more cast members on Friday.

The new cast includes: (character names are listed last name first)

Takato Nagata as Yamazaki Susumu

Kōhei Fukuyama as Tōdō Heisuke

Yūki Tokitō as Harada Sanosuke

Kōji Saikawa as Nagakura Shinpachi

Yū Imari as Kazama Chikage

as Kazama Chikage Taiki Nakabayashi as Yamanami Keisuke

Kōtarō Tanaka as Kondō Isami

The previously announced cast includes:

Tsubasa Sakiyama as Hijikata Toshizō

Kotoko Wakayanagi as Yukimura Chizuru

Masato Yano as Saitō Hajime

Sonde Kanai as Okita Sōji

Masanobu Rokusha and Yūki Nishikata are directing the series off scripts by Shinya Hokimoto. Kuniyuki Morohashi ( Musasino! , Midnight Crazy Trail , Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher ) is composing the music. Drama Design Corporation is producing the project in collaboration with Toei Studios Kyoto.

The show will premiere in January 2022 on WOWOW , with a planned 10-episode run. The first episode will be free to watch.

The story of the game franchise and its various adaptations centers around the historical Shinsengumi samurai group in Kyoto during the 19th century. A girl named Chizuru Yukimura arrives in Kyoto from Edo to search for her missing father. She finds herself embroiled in the conflict between the frightening Rasetsu and the Shinsengumi (led by Hijikata and others), thanks to a fateful connection with her missing father.

The game franchise includes multiple spinoffs, several anime adaptations, and a series of musicals. The franchise's Hakuōki SSL ~sweet school life~ high school spinoff game has also inspired a live-action TV series, a musical, and a live-action film.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Stage Natalie