Funimation Adds Aria, Gakuen Alice, Anime, Date A Live, Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi Anime Films to Catalog

Anime begin streaming on September 21

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the following anime in partnership with Kadokawa and Nozomi Entertainment on September 21.

The Aria and Gakuen Alice anime will stream in the U.S. and Canada. The Date A Bullet , Date A Live , and Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi anime films will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

The Aria anime will stream with both English subtitles and with an English dub . The other anime will stream with English subtitles.