Funimation Adds Aria, Gakuen Alice, Anime, Date A Live, Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi Anime Films to Catalog
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime begin streaming on September 21
Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the following anime in partnership with Kadokawa and Nozomi Entertainment on September 21.
- Aria the Animation
- Aria the Natural
- Aria the OVA ~Arietta~
- Aria the Origination
- Aria the Avvenire
- Gakuen Alice
- Date A Bullet: Dead or Bullet
- Gekijōban Date A Live: Mayuri Judgment
- Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi: The Case of Takafumi Yokozawa
- Sekaiichi Hatsukoi: Propose-hen (Episode Proposal)
The Aria and Gakuen Alice anime will stream in the U.S. and Canada. The Date A Bullet, Date A Live, and Sekai Ichi Hatsukoi anime films will stream in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
The Aria anime will stream with both English subtitles and with an English dub. The other anime will stream with English subtitles.
Source: Funimation (Nicholas Friedman)