Ikebukuro West Gate Park Anime's English Dub Cast Announced

Funimation announced the English dub cast for the television anime of Ira Ishida 's Ikebukuro West Gate Park novel series on Sunday. The company started streaming all 12 episodes of the English dub on Monday.

The English dub cast includes:

Michelle Rojas is the producer alongside co-producer Justin Rojas . Donald Shults is the sound supervisor. Stephen Fu is the ADR Director , and Shawn Gann and Apphia Yu are in charge of additional ADR direction. Y. Chang wrote the ADR scripts.

Funimation describes the anime:

Crime-ridden Ikebukuro is a haven to violent gangs, the Yakuza, and home to Makoto Majima. A charismatic troubleshooter, he mediates disputes between the warring factions. But after losing a loved one, can he stay afloat long enough to save his home?

Tomoaki Koshida ( The Helpful Fox Senko-san , Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru. ) directed the anime at Doga Kobo . Fumihiko Shimo ( Fairy Tail , Infinite Stratos ) was in charge of series composition. Junichirō Taniguchi ( Prison School , Tada Never Falls in Love ) designed the characters. Junichirō Taniguchi , Maho Yoshikawa , and Mai Matsuura served as chief animation directors, and Hiyori Denforword Akishino designed the props. Norifumi Nakamura directed the art, and Yuka Itō was the color key artist. Takehiro Go was the compositing director of photography, and Daisuke Hiraki was the editor. Daijirō Nakagawa and Ryuuichi Takada ( monaca ) composed the music, and Masanori Tsuchiya directed the sound.

THE PINBALLS provided the opening theme song "Needle Knot," and INNOSENT in FORMAL contributed the ending theme "after song."

The series premiered in Japan in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to he new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The novels inspired a popular live-action television series in 2000, as well as a live-action special titled Ikebukuro West Gate Park Soup no Kai in 2003. Sena Aritou serialized a manga adaptation in Akita Shoten 's Young Champion magazine from 2001 to 2004, and it received four volumes. Masashi Asaki also drew the IWGP: Denshi no Hoshi manga, and Shō Kitagawa also drew another manga adaptation in 2015. Digital Manga Publishing released all four volumes of Aritou's manga in English.