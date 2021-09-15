Artist huke Launches New Black Rock Shooter Anime Project

Illustrator huke revealed on Thursday that a new anime project for the Black Rock Shooter franchise is launching. The project is titled Black Rock Shooter : Dawn Fall . The announcement did not reveal any other details, but huke drew the below visual for the new project.

The Black Rock Shooter franchise began with an illustration by huke of the eponymous character, which he posted on pixiv on December 26, 2007. The illustration inspired a song of the same title by supercell using the Hatsune Miku Vocaloid, and later spawned a 2010 original video anime ( OVA ) and a 2012 television anime, as well as spinoff manga, games, and figures depicting the character.

Discotek Media released the 2012 television anime of Black Rock Shooter on Blu-ray Disc on July 27 earlier this year.

Update: The new anime's website lists it as a "TV anime" in its title. Thanks, Giovanni Jiménez.