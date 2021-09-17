Rumble Garanndoll Anime's Video Reveals More Staff, Aina Suzuki's Ending Song, October 11 Debut

The official website for the Rumble Garanndoll ( Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo : Rumble Garanndoll , literally, Turnabout World's Battery Girl) anime unveiled a new visual and second promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video reveals the anime's additional staff members and October 11 premiere date, and it also previews the character voices and the ending theme song "Reverse-Rebirth" by Aina Suzuki .

Tomohito Hirose is handling the Garanndoll and mechanical designs. Yoshihito Nishōji is the assistant director. Yasuhiro Moriki and KntC is designing the props. Larx Entertainment is producing the 3D CG, and Daisuke Kato is directing the CG.

Kusanagi is handling the background art, and Kohei Honda is directing the art. Midori Iwasawa and Nobuhito Sue are handling the art designs, and Tarō Kaguchi is the color key artist. Tomoyuki Kunii is the compositing director of photography, while Rie Itō ( Morita Editing Room ) is editing.

Yūsuke Shirato ( Kimi to Fit Boxing , Kochoki , Lost Song ) is composing the music. Satoki Iida is directing the audio, and Yuji Furuya is handling the sound effects. Lantis is producing music. Yūji Higa is producing the animation.

The anime will also receive a manga adaptation that will launch in Kadokawa 's Comic Newtype website. The staff will reveal details of the manga's artist and the debut date at a later time.

The story begins in 2019, just before the change in historical eras for Japan. A rift to another dimension suddenly opens in the skies above, revealing a "turnabout" alternate world called "Shinkoku Nippon." This parallel version of Japan maintained its militarism and remains stuck in the Showa era. Shinkoku Nippon invades our Japan with its "Genmu" gas weapons (on which our own modern weapons have no effect) and giant humanoid "Garan" weapons. The invaders immediately take over our government and all but conquer Japan. As a result, our Japan never ushers in the Reiwa era.

A decade later, our Japan has been revamped as Genkoku Nippon, a puppet state of Shinkoku Nippon. Under harsh censorship, the once thriving manga, anime, idol, and similar sub-cultures have completely died off ... or so it seemed. A secret society named Arahabaki (a Japanese anagram of Tokyo's sub-culture shopping district Akihabara) rises up to resist Shinkoku with Garanndoll weapons powered by "battery girls."

The cast includes:

Seiichirō Yamashita as Hosomichi Kudō, a club host who works less-than-legally at Tokyo's Kabukichō district

Aina Suzuki as Yuki Aoba, an underground idol

Shiori Izawa as Misa Kuroki, a genius hacker who loves retro games



Masaomi Andō ( School-Live! , Scum's Wish , Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun , Astra Lost in Space ) is directing the anime at the studio Lerche . Makoto Uezu ( Scum's Wish , The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Kengan Ashura ) is overseeing the series scripts, Akio Watanabe ( The Fruit of Grisaia , The Eden of Grisaia ) is the original character designer, and Keiko Kurosawa ( Astra Lost in Space , Scum's Wish ) is adapting those designs for animation. EGG FIRM is producing the anime. Mia REGINA is performing the anime's opening theme song "Fever Dreamer."

The anime will premiere AT-X , Tokyo MX , Yomiuri TV , and BS11 on October 11. Funimation will stream the anime as part of its fall 2021 season.