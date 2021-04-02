News
Masaomi Andō, Lerche Reveal Original Anime Project Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A website opened on Friday to announce that director Masaomi Andō (School-Live!, Scum's Wish, Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun, Astra Lost in Space) and studio Lerche are working on a new original anime project titled Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo (Turnabout World's Battery Girl). The visuals below features the words "Rumble Garanndoll," but it is currently unclear if that is the English title of the work, a subtitle of the Japanese title, or a tagline.
Makoto Uezu (Scum's Wish, The Heroic Legend of Arslan, Kengan Ashura) is overseeing the series scripts, Akio Watanabe (The Fruit of Grisaia, The Eden of Grisaia) is the original character designer, and Keiko Kurosawa (Astra Lost in Space, Scum's Wish) is adapting those designs for animation. EGG FIRM is producing the anime.
Sources: Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web