takt op. Smartphone Game Delayed Beyond 2021

The official website for Bandai Namco Arts and DeNA 's takt op. (pronounced "takt opus") project revealed on Wednesday that takt op. Unmei wa Shinkuki Senritsu no Machi wo , the smartphone game part of the project, is delayed from its planned 2021 release window. The announcement stated the staff need more time to create a higher quality game that fans will enjoy. The staff will announce a new release window at a later date.

The anime part of the project premiered on October 5, and Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

In the story of the takt op. Destiny anime, one day a black meteorite fell on the world, and the world completely changed. The meteorite produced grotesque monsters called D2, which started running rampant. D2 very quickly banned all music, which was the one thing able to overcome them. But there were some people who resisted the D2. They are young women who hold the power of music, the "Musicart." These young women hold "scores" that are able to defeat the monsters. And there are also people who lead these women, the Conductor.

The anime takes place in America in the year 2047, which has fallen to ruin thanks to the D2. Takt, a Conductor, is partnered with a Musicart named Destiny. Takt yearns for music to be returned to the world, and Destiny wishes to destroy the D2. Their aim is to travel to New York.

DeNA and Ouji Hiroi ( Sakura Wars creator) are credited with the original work. LAM is drafting the original character designs. Musician Marasy is the "key pianist." The artist yish is in charge of background concept art. Orchestral conductor Hirofumi Kurita is credited as a musical research adviser.

