Crunchyroll to Stream takt op.Destiny, The Fruit of Evolution, The World's Finest Assassin Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll reveals fall 2021 anime season lineup
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime for the fall 2021 anime season:
- takt op. Destiny
- The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made (Shinka no Mi ~Shiranai Uchi ni Kachigumi Jinsei~)
Crunchyroll also confirmed that it will stream the following prevously announced new, returning, and ongoing anime this season:
- 86
- Muv-Luv Alternative
- The Faraway Paladin
- The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window
- The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat
- World’s End Harem
- Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act
- Blade Runner: Black Lotus
- Fena: Pirate Princess
- Platinum End
- Restaurant to Another World 2
- SAKUGAN
- Ganbare Dōki-chan
- Tawawa on Monday 2
- Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House
- The aquatope on white sand
- The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!
- Tropical-Rouge! Pretty Cure
- One Piece
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- Case Closed
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
The company will also stream the Crunchyroll Original series High Guardian Spice.
Source: Email correspondence