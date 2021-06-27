takt:op Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, Staff, October 5 Premiere

Animation studio MAPPA revealed a promotional video during its 10th anniversary livestream event on Sunday for the anime in Bandai Namco Arts and DeNA 's takt op. (pronounced "takt opus") project, which depicts "Musicart" girls who battle with classical music. The video reveals that the anime, titled takt op. Destiny , will premiere on October 5 on TV Tokyo and its affiliates, and on BS TV Tokyo .

The event also revealed a teaser visual.

Kouki Uchiyama stars in the anime as Takt Asahina. The other character pictured in the above visual is Unmei (Destiny).

DeNA and Ouji Hiroi ( Sakura Wars creator) are credited with the original work. Yuuki Itoh ( Granblue Fantasy the Animation , Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid ) is directing the anime at MAPPA and Madhouse . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Linebarrels of Iron , The God of High School ) is handling the series composition. LAM is credited with the original character designs, and Reiko Nagasawa (sub-character design on Overlord III ) is adapting those designs for animation. Yoshihiro Ike ( The Great Passage , Dororo , Tiger & Bunny ) is composing the music.

In the story of the anime, one day a black meteorite fell on the world, and the world completely changed. The meteorite produced grotesque monsters called D2, which started running rampant. D2 very quickly banned all music, which was the one thing able to overcome them. But there were some people who resisted the D2. They are young women who hold the power of music, the "Musicart." These young women hold "scores" that are able to defeat the monsters. And there are also people who lead these women, the Conductor.

The anime takes place in America in the year 2047, which has fallen to ruin thanks to the D2. Takt, a Conductor, is partnered with a Musicart named Unmei. Takt yeans for music to be returned to the world, and Unmei wishes to destroy the D2. Their aim is to travel to New York.

The project will also include a game. LAM is drafting the original character designs. Musician Marasy is the "key pianist." The artist yish is in charge of background concept art. Orchestral conductor Hirofumi Kurita is credited as a musical research advisor.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.