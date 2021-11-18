New 'Webtoon Unscrolled' Imprint Unveiled With Tower of God Manhwa

Yaongyi's True Beauty , Blue-Deep's Doom Breaker , more comics to get print releases

Wattpad Webtoon Studios announced on Thursday that it has launched a new imprint named Webtoon Unscrolled to publish graphic novels from Webtoon comics, beginning with Korean creator SIU 's Tower of God manhwa , digitally and in print. The imprint will also release graphic novels of Yaongyi's True Beauty , Blue-Deep's Doom Breaker , LambCat's Cursed Princess Club , Refrainbow's Boyfriends. , and Mike Berchall's Everything is Fine .

Webtoon describes Tower of God :

What do you desire? Money and wealth? Honor and pride? Authority and power? Revenge? Or something that transcends them all? Whatever you desire—you can find it here, at the Tower. When Bam's best friend Rachel declares she's going to climb the mysterious Tower, he is devastated, and decides to try and make the climb after her in order to see her again, risking death and much, much worse.

SIU launched the manhwa on NAVER WEBTOON in 2010. WEBTOONS launched the manhwa in English in July 2014.

The manhwa inspired a television anime adaptation that was part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate. Crunchyroll debut the anime in April 2020, and it ran for 13 episodes.

Source: Press release