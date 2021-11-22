Blue Thermal Manga Gets Prequel Manga

The official Twitter account for the LINE Manga app launched a prequel manga for Kana Ozawa 's Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- ( Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club ) manga titled Blue Thermal : First Flight on Saturday. Ozawa is also drawing the manga.

The original manga ran in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine from April 2014 to November 2017, and Shichosha published five compiled book volumes for the manga (the manga's fifth volume mentions that only the "first part" of the story has concluded).

The manga centers on Tamaki Tsuru, who was on sports teams throughout her entire school life until high school, but is instead seeking an active romantic life once she enters college. However, a turn of events puts her on the path to joining her university's glider club at college.

The manga is inspiring an anime film adaptation that will open in Japan in March 2022.

The manga previously inspired a 12-minute virtual reality film titled Blue Thermal VR -Hajimari no Sora- that debuted in July 2018.

Source: LINE Manga's Twitter account