Blue Thermal Glider Club Manga Gets Anime Film Next March

Toei announced on Thursday that it is producing an anime film adaptation of Kana Ozawa 's Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- ( Aonagi College Sports Festival Aviation Club ) manga that will open in theaters in Japan in March 2022.

The film's cast includes:

Mayu Hotta as protagonist Tamaki Tsuru



Nobunaga Shimazaki as glider club member Jun Kuramochi



Junya Enoki as glider club member Daisuke Sorachi





Masaki Tachibana ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , Barakamon , Princess Principal ) is directing the film at Telecom Animation Film , and is also penning the script alongside Natsuko Takahashi ( Tokyo Magnitude 8.0 , My Love Story!! , Farewell, My Dear Cramer ). Toei is distributing the film.

The manga centers on Tamaki Tsuru, who was on sports teams throughout her entire school life until high school, but is instead seeking an active romantic life once she enters college. However, a turn of events puts her on the path to joining her university's glider club at college.

The manga ran in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine from April 2014 to November 2017, and Shichosha published five compiled book volumes for the manga (the manga's fifth volume mentions that only the "first part" of the story has concluded).

The manga previously inspired a 12-minute virtual reality film titled Blue Thermal VR -Hajimari no Sora- that debuted in July 2018.

