Utawarerumono Franchise Marks 20th Anniversary With Monochrome Moebius Game

AQUAPLUS announced on Thursday that it is developing a new game titled Monochrome Moebius: Toki no Taika to celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Utawarerumono franchise . The game will launch next year, but AQUAPLUS did not announce platforms for the game.

Utawarerumono franchise head writer Suga Munemitsu is credited for the game's original concept and script. The artist mi is designing the characters. Franchise character designers Tatsuki Amazuyu and Misato Mitsumi are credited for original character designs. AQUAPLUS composer Naoya Shimokawa is composing the music.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation has since picked up the North American release rights.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception ( Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen ), the second game in the series, launched in Japan in September 2015. The game's anime adaptation, Utawarerumono: The False Faces , debuted in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth ( Utawarerumono: Futari no Hakuoro ), the last game in the Utawarerumono trilogy, launched in North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan for PlayStation 3, PS4, and PS Vita in September 2016. The game's television anime adaptation will premiere next July.

Sources: PR Times, Famitsu.com, 4Gamer (杉浦 諒)