Live-Action xxxHOLiC Film Casts Hokuto Matsumura, Tina Tamashiro

Film opens in Japan on April 29

The staff for Shochiku and ASMIK Ace's live-action film of CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC manga announced on Thursday that the film has cast SixTONES member Hokuto Matsumura (pictured below) as Shizuka Doumeki and Tina Tamashiro as Himawari Kunogi.

Ryunosuke Kamiki (left in visual below) plays Kimihiro Watanuki, while Kou Shibasaki (right) will play Yūko Ichihara.

The film will open in Japan on April 29.

Mika Ninagawa (live-action Sakuran , Helter Skelter ) is directing the film, with a script by Erika Yoshida .

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga which launched in 2013. The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.

The manga recently inspired a stage play adaptation that ran from September 17 to 26 in Tokyo, and October 1 to 3 in Kyoto.

Source: Press release