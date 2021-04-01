CLAMP's xxxHOLiC Manga Gets Stage Play

A website opened on Thursday to announce a stage play adaptation of CLAMP 's xxxHOLiC manga this fall. Motohiro Ōta will play Yuuko, and Shōgo Sakamoto will play Kimihiro Watanuki.

Fumiya Matsuzaki is directing the production off a script by Masafumi Hata . The same production team is starting the two-part Banana Fish stage production in June.

The original xxxHOLiC manga 's story follows Yuuko — a witch who grants people's wishes, but in return the person has to give up something precious — and Kimihiro Watanuki, a man who has visions. One day, Watanuki encounters Yuuko and she promises to get rid of the spirits that torment him. In return Watanuki must work in Yuuko's shop and help her grant other people's wishes.

CLAMP serialized the original xxxHOLiC manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine and Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine from 2003 to 2011, although it was renamed xxxHOLiC: Rō in 2009. xxxHOLiC: Rei is the latest manga which launched in 2013. The franchise spawned an anime film, two television anime seasons, and several original video anime projects.

Source: Comic Natalie