Demon Gaze Extra Game Delayed in the West to January 6

Game will release for U.S., Europe for PS4, Switch

Clouded Leopard Entertainment announced on Thursday that its release of Demon Gaze Extra , the new version of Kadokawa Games and experience inc.'s Demon Gaze game, is now slated for January 6, 2022. The release was previously slated for December 9.

The release is slated for the United States and Europe for the PlayStation 4 and Switch. The game will include English and Japanese audio, and English text. The Switch version will also include Korean and Traditional Chinese text.

The game will get a Digital Premium Edition for PS4 and a Digital Deluxe Edition for Switch. The editions will include "The Perfect Jewel Set" and other DLC items.

The game launched in Japan on September 2 for PS4 and Switch. Those who pre-ordered the game for PS4 via the PlayStation Store received early access on August 30.

Cattle Call developed the new version with supervision from experience inc.

NIS America released the first Demon Gaze for the PlayStation Vita in the West in April 2014. NIS America describes the story:

The world's western frontier—with a dark shroud covering his memories of the past. The land before him contains many labyrinths that hold both treasure and danger in equal volumes. Without knowing where else to go or what else to do, Oz decides to take up arms in order to hunt down artifacts and eke out a living in this world that feels so new to him. One day, he will have to face his past, but until then, he has no choice but to trust those around him, and in his newfound abilities as a "Demon Gazer"...

The game shipped in Japan in 2013. Kadokawa Games released the sequel Demon Gaze II for PS Vita in Japan in September 2016. NIS America released the sequel game in the West in November 2017.

Source: Clouded Leopard Entertainment's website via Gematsu