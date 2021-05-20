Kadokawa Games Reveals Demon Gaze Extra Game for PS4, Switch

Trailer streamed for new version of 2013 PS Vita game

Kadokawa Games announced on Thursday that it will release a new version of it and experience inc.'s Demon Gaze game titled Demon Gaze Extra on September 2 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The company opened an official website and began streaming an announcement trailer:

Cattle Call is developing the new version with supervision from experience inc.

NIS America released the first Demon Gaze for the PlayStation Vita in the West in April 2014. NIS America describes the story:

The world's western frontier—with a dark shroud covering his memories of the past. The land before him contains many labyrinths that hold both treasure and danger in equal volumes. Without knowing where else to go or what else to do, Oz decides to take up arms in order to hunt down artifacts and eke out a living in this world that feels so new to him. One day, he will have to face his past, but until then, he has no choice but to trust those around him, and in his newfound abilities as a "Demon Gazer"...

The game shipped in Japan in 2013. Kadokawa Games released the sequel Demon Gaze II for PS Vita in Japan in September 2016. NIS America released the sequel game in the West in November 2017.

Source: Demon Gaze Extra's website